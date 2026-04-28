Kashmir Region Watch: Gilgit-Baltistan Reviews Plans for General Elections 2026

In Gilgit-Baltistan, preparations for the General Elections 2026 are gaining momentum as top officials met to review progress and address challenges ahead of polling day, according to APP. The high level meeting was jointly chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Yar Muhammad and Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan.

Senior officials, including ministers, secretaries, and election authorities, attended the session, while Returning Officers from various districts joined through video link. The Election Commission presented a detailed briefing covering all aspects of the electoral process, including administration, logistics, finances, and security.

Officials emphasized that the elections will be conducted strictly under the Election Act 2017 to ensure transparency and fairness. A clear plan has already been developed, assigning responsibilities to different departments with strict timelines. District administrations reported on arrangements such as polling stations, staffing, and transportation.

Security remained a key focus. Authorities reviewed the law and order situation, especially in sensitive areas, and directed agencies to strengthen coordination, intelligence sharing, and emergency preparedness. Plans for safeguarding polling stations and election materials are being finalized, with instructions for rehearsals to handle any unexpected situations.

The meeting also highlighted the role of media. Officials stressed the need for accurate information sharing while taking firm action against misinformation, hate speech, and illegal campaigning. Departments were instructed to work closely to monitor both traditional and social media platforms.

Leaders reaffirmed that the election code of conduct will be strictly enforced, with equal treatment for all candidates and parties. A complaint system has also been set up to address public concerns and maintain trust.

Speaking at the meeting, the caretaker chief minister assured full government support to ensure credible elections. The chief election commissioner praised ongoing cooperation and warned that violations would face strict action.

Officials concluded with a shared commitment: to deliver peaceful, transparent, and fair elections that strengthen public confidence in the democratic process.