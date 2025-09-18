Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Seal Mutual Defence Pact, Vow Joint Response to Aggression

In a move that binds two longtime allies even closer, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a landmark “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in Riyadh, pledging that any aggression against one would be regarded as an attack on both, according to Pakistani-Saudi media and official Tweets.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman formalized the accord at the Yamama Palace, sealing what officials described as the deepest layer yet in a partnership spanning nearly eight decades. The agreement, according to a statement from the Pakistani premier’s office, is designed to strengthen deterrence, broaden defence cooperation, and reaffirm a shared commitment to regional peace.

“The accord reflects the historic brotherhood, Islamic solidarity, and shared strategic interests between the two nations,” the statement declared.

The symbolism of the day was unmistakable. As the Pakistani leader’s plane crossed into Saudi airspace, it was flanked by Royal Saudi Air Force jets in a gesture hailed by state media as both protection and honor. Upon landing in Riyadh, Sharif was greeted by Deputy Governor Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz before being ushered into a ceremonial guard of honor and a private meeting with the crown prince.

Behind the ceremonial pageantry lay serious diplomacy. The two sides reviewed their enduring relationship and exchanged views on regional and global developments. For Islamabad, Riyadh remains an indispensable partner—providing vital financial aid, oil supplies, and political support through decades of turbulence. For Riyadh, Pakistan has long stood as both a military ally and a fellow guardian of the Islamic world.

Sharif, in his remarks, offered gratitude for the Saudi leadership’s hospitality and conveyed best wishes for the health of King Salman as well as prosperity for the Saudi people. The crown prince, in turn, wished well-being for Sharif and reaffirmed Riyadh’s desire to deepen ties.

The delegation accompanying the prime minister included some of Pakistan’s most senior officials: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and several others. Their presence underscored that the pact is expected to broaden cooperation beyond security into trade, investment, and energy.

The timing of the agreement is notable. Only months earlier, Sharif had thanked the Saudi crown prince for playing a quiet role in defusing tensions between Pakistan and India. President Asif Ali Zardari, too, had recently met Saudi diplomats to encourage greater Saudi investment in Pakistan’s fragile economy.

Analysts say the defence pact formalizes a relationship that has often been implicit—one where Pakistan’s military expertise and Saudi Arabia’s financial muscle complemented one another. What is new is the written assurance that aggression against either state will summon a joint response, binding their security in language more familiar to military alliances than fraternal friendships.

For now, both governments have cast the agreement as a promise of stability rather than escalation. But in a volatile region, the pact signals that Islamabad and Riyadh are prepared to shoulder each other’s burdens in times of crisis, just as they have stood side by side in moments of opportunity.