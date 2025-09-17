Trump Praises Modi’s Ukraine Role, Sends Birthday Wishes Amid Trade Rift

WASHINGTON / NEW DELHI — President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to end the war in Ukraine, offering warm birthday wishes even as trade tensions clouded ties between the two democracies, according to AFP.

“Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!” Trump wrote on Truth Social after what he described as a “wonderful” call with Modi. He hailed India’s leader as doing a “tremendous job.”

The public warmth contrasted with a harder reality. Last month, Trump doubled tariffs on most Indian exports to 50 percent, retaliating against New Delhi’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil. White House officials argue those imports are indirectly financing Moscow’s war effort. Indian refiners, they contend, are profiteering.

Still, both sides have softened their tone in recent days, signaling a desire to keep negotiations alive. Trade officials from Washington and New Delhi met Tuesday in the Indian capital. The U.S. delegation was led by Brendan Lynch, assistant trade representative for South and Central Asia.

India’s commerce ministry described the discussions as “positive and forward looking,” adding that negotiators agreed to “intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.”

But exporters in India are already feeling the squeeze. Rising tariffs have led to canceled orders and warnings of potential job losses in a country where millions depend on global trade.

Analysts caution that despite conciliatory gestures, a breakthrough remains elusive. “Any progress hinges on Washington rolling back the oil-linked duty hike,” said Ajay Srivastava of the Global Trade Research Initiative. “Without that, no deal is politically or economically viable.”

For now, Trump’s call mixed flattery with friction — a reminder that diplomacy often walks a tightrope between celebration and confrontation.