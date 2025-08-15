Pakistan: “Monsoon Deluge Devastates KP, GB, AJK: Rescue Helicopter Crashes Amid Desperate Relief Efforts”

A relentless wave of monsoon-induced flash floods and landslides swept across northern Pakistan on Friday, leaving devastation in its wake — at least 200 lives lost and many more missing, officials report.

Areas Most Affected

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

Some 180 to 200 people were killed within 24 hours across KP, with Buner enduring the heaviest toll — around 78 to 158 deaths.

Other severely hit districts include Bajaur, Battagram, Mansehra, Shangla, Swat, and Lower Dir.

The PDMA confirmed that the deluge destroyed or damaged numerous homes, schools, and critical infrastructure in these mountainous communities.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)

Flooding claimed at least 12 lives, including those in Daen village, and caused widespread displacement and infrastructure destruction, such as washing away homes and blocking roads.

Power outages were reported, with rescuers working to clear the tumultuous terrain.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK)

Groundwater swelled rivers, swept away bridges, and demolished homes, leaving nine dead, numerous injured, and more than 700 tourists stranded in Ratti Gali base camp — all of whom were eventually rescued.

Rescue Efforts and Harrowing Setbacks

Authorities declared a day of mourning, with flags at half-mast across the province and plans for full honors for those lost.

The KP Chief Minister confirmed that a rescue Mi-17 helicopter crashed amid the storm, killing all five crew members on board.

In the face of immense loss, rescue teams — including provincial agencies, the army, and Rescue 1122 — are conducting evacuations, delivering relief, and battling treacherous weather and infrastructure destruction.

Mansehra saw 1,300 tourists evacuated, a feat that came amid landslides and disrupted roads.

Climate Link and Prolonged Danger

Experts warn that these lethal cloudbursts — sudden and severe downpours common in mountainous regions — are becoming more frequent due to climate change, with recent rainfall 10–15% heavier than usual.

Weather forecasts warn of continued rain through mid-to-late August, heightening the risk of further floods and landslides.

