One Man, One Corner: How Orbán Is Holding Europe’s Ukraine Billions Hostage

What was expected to be a routine European summit in Brussels instead became a vivid illustration of the growing tensions within the European Union. As leaders gathered to reaffirm their support for Ukraine, one figure stood apart, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, physically and politically isolated from his counterparts, according to Austrian Press Agency. While the other leaders met, conversed, and negotiated together, Orbán remained firmly opposed, underscoring a divide that has become increasingly difficult for the bloc to ignore.

At the centre of the disagreement is a €90 billion loan package intended to support Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression. Although the package had already been agreed in principle months earlier, Orbán has withheld his final approval, leaving the funds in limbo. His objection centres on energy concerns, particularly the Druzhba pipeline, which transports Russian oil through Ukraine into Hungary. Orbán argues that Ukraine has deliberately failed to repair damage to the pipeline, effectively using it as leverage. Ukrainian officials, however, maintain that the damage was caused by Russian attacks, highlighting once again how contested narratives continue to shape this conflict.

Orbán has made his position clear: until Hungary’s oil supply is secured, he will not support further pro-Ukraine decisions. Attempts by other EU members to resolve the issue including offers from Croatia to provide alternative oil supplies and proposals to send technical experts to fix the pipeline, have so far failed to change his stance.

Frustration among European leaders is becoming increasingly visible. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas openly questioned the logic behind Hungary’s position, suggesting that domestic political considerations may be influencing Orbán’s actions. With Hungary approaching a national election in April, his firm stance against Brussels and emphasis on protecting national interests may resonate strongly with voters at home, even as it strains relationships abroad.

Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker echoed this sentiment more cautiously, stressing that agreements should be honoured and not delayed for internal political reasons. His remarks reflected a broader impatience within the EU, where many leaders feel that unity is being undermined at a critical moment.

Despite the impasse, the summit proceeded without Hungary’s backing. Twenty-five of the twenty-seven EU leaders endorsed continued support for Ukraine, signalling that while consensus is preferred, it is not always necessary for progress. Still, Hungary’s resistance has also stalled additional measures, including a new package of sanctions against Russia.

For now, the European Union continues forward, navigating both external challenges and internal divisions. The image of one leader standing apart serves as a powerful reminder that even in moments of shared purpose, unity within the bloc remains a work in progress.