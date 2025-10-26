One in Five Austrians Born Abroad as Migration to Vienna Surges

VIENNA — The number of people born abroad and living in Austria has risen slightly, reflecting the country’s continued role as a hub of migration in Central Europe, according to a report published by “Kurier”. According to new figures released by the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF), as of January 1, 2025, 22.7 percent of Austria’s total population about 2.085 million people were born outside the country. A year earlier, that share stood at 22.3 percent.

Germany remains the largest source of immigration, with around 270,500 residents in Austria born there. It is followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina (179,800), Turkey (166,800), and Romania (148,600). From more recent conflict zones, Syria (94,800) and Ukraine (88,700) have also become major countries of origin, while Afghanistan (48,200) ranks twelfth.

In 2024, roughly 178,600 people immigrated to Austria, including 19,400 from Germany. Around 85,100 newcomers came from EU and EFTA states, as well as the United Kingdom, while 79,900 arrived from non-EU countries. At the same time, 128,500 people emigrated, and more Austrians left than returned, leaving a net loss of about 5,700 citizens.

Vienna remains the focal point of migration: nearly 40 percent of all foreign-born residents live in the capital, where they make up 40.9 percent of the population. In contrast, the eastern state of Burgenland hosts only 2 percent of Austria’s migrant population.

In schools, 26.4 percent of students in the 2023/24 academic year spoke a first language other than German, slightly lower than the previous year’s 27 percent but significantly higher than the 21.3 percent recorded a decade ago. In Vienna, the proportion reached 50 percent, up from 46.8 percent ten years ago.

The data reignited political debate in the capital. Vienna’s People’s Party (ÖVP) leader Harald Zierfuß said the city was “reaching its limits,” accusing the SPÖ–NEOS government of complacency. Freedom Party (FPÖ) figures called for social benefits to be restricted to citizens and reiterated demands for an “immediate asylum stop.”