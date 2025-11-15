Nine Dead as Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Barrage Across Ukraine

Kyiv — Russia unleashed a new wave of missile and drone attacks across Ukraine from Friday into Saturday, killing at least nine people and injuring 53 over the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian regional authorities,according Euro News.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia launched three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles overnight, accompanied by a massive swarm of 135 strike drones including Iranian designed Shaheds fired from multiple locations across Russia and occupied Crimea, including Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko Akhtarsk, Millerovo, and Chaud Hvardiyske.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted or jammed two of the three Kinzhal missiles and 91 Shahed drones. Still, the attacks struck 13 locations, with debris from downed drones falling on four additional areas.

Kyiv bore the brunt of Friday’s assault. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said seven people were killed and 36 wounded, with damage reported across nine districts of the capital as emergency crews battled fires and sifted through wreckage.

In the south, the Kherson region endured repeated shelling, with 34 communities hit on both sides of the Dnipro River. One person was reported killed in the city of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The Donetsk region also came under fire, with one person injured in the city of Kramatorsk, long known as a gathering point for families awaiting soldiers returning from the front. In Dnipropetrovsk’s Nikopol district, a 65 year old man was killed, while the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv faced additional overnight strikes.

Meanwhile, across the border, a major oil terminal in the Russian port of Novorossiysk temporarily halted operations after a Ukrainian attack, according to Russian officials and local Telegram channels. The facility handles roughly 2% of global oil exports.

The escalating strikes underscore the widening reach of the conflict as both sides target critical infrastructure and urban centers heading into winter.