Blood on the Mountains: Kashmir’s Endless War Claims More Lives



Blood on the Mountains: Kishtwar’s Latest Encounter and Kashmir’s Unfinished Story



Deep in the rugged, snow laced forests of Kishtwar, where the mountains have long swallowed the echoes of gunfire, another chapter in Kashmir’s decades long tragedy was written on Sunday. Three militants were killed by Indian security forces in a fierce encounter in the Passerkut area of Chhatru, bringing a temporary, uneasy quiet to a land that has almost forgotten what lasting peace feels like, according to GK News.

The operation, officially named Trashi-I, began in the early hours of February 22, when joint teams of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF moved into the treacherous highland terrain on intelligence inputs. By afternoon, two militants lay dead. By evening, a third. Their charred remains and weapons were recovered from a temporary shelter hidden deep in the forest, a small, desperate refuge in an unforgiving landscape.

Authorities believe that Saifullah, a senior militant commander long wanted for multiple encounters since 2021, may be among the dead, though official confirmation remains pending.

But beyond the military briefings and social media updates from the White Knight Corps, ordinary Kashmiris are left, once again, watching their homeland become a battleground for forces far beyond their control.

This is not a new story. For over seven decades, Kashmir has stood at the bleeding intersection of two nuclear-armed nations’ ambitions, its people’s voices consistently drowned out by the roar of rifles and the language of geopolitics. The valley, once celebrated by poets as paradise on earth, has become a place where young men vanish into forests, mothers wait at windows, and the dream of a free, united Kashmir quietly persists beneath layers of grief and military cordons.

Since January 18 alone, security operations have been relentless across Chhatru and Singhpora. One soldier lost his life. Eight were wounded. Phone lines were cut. And an entire community held its breath again.

The guns may have fallen briefly silent in Kishtwar’s mountains today. But for the people of Kashmir, the war and the wait, continues.