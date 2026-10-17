North Korea tests AI-guided torpedo, deepening underwater arms race

North Korea says it has tested a new AI-assisted torpedo system, adding a quieter but potentially formidable weapon to its expanding arsenal. State media said the “super-speed” Zam-2.0 torpedo uses artificial intelligence to detect targets and guide itself underwater.

The test, reported by the Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, took place on Thursday to confirm recent technical improvements. Pyongyang said the weapon’s propulsion and rocket systems had been upgraded after more than 180 rounds of testing over five years.

The announcement came days after North Korea said it had fired two cruise missiles from a submarine. Together, the tests underline Pyongyang’s growing focus on weapons that could challenge South Korean and American naval power.

Analysts say artificial intelligence could make torpedoes harder to deceive. South Korea and the United States often use decoys to divert incoming weapons, but an AI-guided torpedo may be better able to separate real targets from false ones. It could also make evasive movements underwater, making interception more difficult.

“From torpedoes to submarine-launched weapons, Pyongyang is pouring resources into demonstrating that US strategic assets can be rendered ineffective,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly urged scientists to raise the role of artificial intelligence in the country’s military systems. Earlier this month, Pyongyang announced an AI-assisted launch of an intermediate-range hypersonic missile, claiming it could change course at low altitude and could not be avoided.

The torpedo test also fits into an increasingly visible arms race between the two Koreas. Days after North Korea announced its hypersonic missile test, Seoul fired a hypersonic glide vehicle it called a key strategic asset. North Korea questioned whether the South Korean weapon had truly reached hypersonic speed, a claim Seoul rejected.

The timing is politically sensitive. Speculation has grown that US President Donald Trump may meet Kim during his Asia tour next month, when world leaders gather for the APEC summit in China. Some analysts believe Pyongyang is trying to present itself as ahead of South Korea, Washington’s ally, before any possible summit.

Yet experts caution that North Korea may still face technical hurdles. At high speed, a torpedo creates noise, making it easier to detect.