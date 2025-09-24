Kashmir’s Northern Edge Erupts: Ladakh Statehood Protest Turns Deadly

Violence Erupts in Leh as Ladakh Statehood Protests Turn Deadly

Leh, Ladakh – At least four people were killed and more than 70 injured Wednesday as protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution spiraled into violence.

The unrest, organized by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), intensified after two hunger strike participants were hospitalized due to deteriorating health. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had fasted for 15 days, ended his protest Tuesday, yet tensions escalated as groups of youth hurled stones, prompting police to respond with teargas and baton charges.

Protesters set fire to the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and torched a security vehicle, adding to the chaos. Authorities swiftly imposed a ban on gatherings under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and deployed additional security forces to sensitive areas. Hospitals reported dozens of injuries, with several requiring intensive care.

The violence overshadowed the conclusion of Leh’s annual two-day Ladakh Festival, which was called off midway. Sonam Wangchuk appealed for calm, urging youth to end clashes: “No hunger strike succeeds if lives are lost in violence,” he said.

The protests highlight longstanding grievances since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, when Ladakh was designated a Union Territory under New Delhi’s direct control. Locals have repeatedly sought constitutional safeguards to protect the region’s fragile ecology, unique cultural identity, and tribal populations.

The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are scheduled to meet the central government in New Delhi on October 6 to press their demands. Analysts say the deadly unrest underscores mounting frustration in Kashmir’s northernmost region and intensifies pressure on New Delhi to engage meaningfully with Ladakh’s statehood aspirations.