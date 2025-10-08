Kashmir: Historic Accord Restores Calm in Azad Kashmir, PM Haq to Remain in Office

Pakistan Government Clarifies No Move to Remove AJK PM Amid Unrest, Historic Accord Reached

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s federal government on Wednesday dismissed media reports claiming that Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Anwarul Haq was being removed from office over his handling of recent unrest in the region, according to “The Express Tribue”.

Speaking to reporters, Federal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry called the reports “baseless,” emphasizing that neither a resignation nor dismissal was under consideration. Earlier speculation suggested that a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided on the premier’s removal due to his purportedly lackluster response to protests that left nine dead and dozens injured.

The week-long unrest, led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), included a shutter-down strike and violent clashes across AJK, with a communications blackout reported in Dhirkot and surrounding areas. The government quickly intervened, forming a two-member committee comprising Dr. Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engr Amir Muqam to negotiate with JAAC leaders in Muzaffarabad.

Last week, the talks culminated in what officials are calling a “historic” 25-point agreement. The accord addresses 12 core and 13 additional points, including compensation and government jobs for families of those killed, Rs1 million for the injured, judicial inquiries into violent incidents, and the release of all Kashmiris detained during protests.

Significant provisions also include the establishment of two new educational boards linked to Islamabad, completion of Mangla Dam land restitution within 30 days, amendments to the 1990 Local Government Act within 90 days, health card disbursement, and provision of MRI and CT scan machines in every district. Infrastructure improvements feature upgrades to the electricity system, feasibility studies for two major tunnels, bridge projects, and timelines for Mirpur International Airport development.

PM Shehbaz lauded the negotiation process, calling it “a great achievement for Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” while highlighting the collective efforts of the negotiation committee in restoring peace and stability.

The agreement marks a decisive step in ending unrest in Azad Kashmir, balancing immediate relief for affected families with longer-term administrative and infrastructural reforms.