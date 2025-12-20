Kashmir court says Hizbul Mujahideen chief ‘evading arrest’, issues non-bailable warrant

Syed Salah-ud-din, Mohammad Yousuf Shah, Hizbul Mujahideen, terror-related case, non-bailable warrant, UAP Act, RPC,Three years later, the Ministry of Home Affairs also designated the Hizb Chief as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. (File Photo enhanced with AI)

A special court in Kashmir has issued a non-bailable warrant against Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen supremo Mohammad Yousuf Shah, popularly known as Syed Salah-ud-din, in a terror-related case registered by the police in 2012.

“Shadow of CD (case diary) was also called and perused, and its the suggests that the Investigating Officer has collected sufficient evidence which prima facie connects the accused Shah for the commission of crime under Sections 13, 18, 20, 39 of UAP Act and 506 of RPC,” the Special Judge (NIA) Budgam Yahaya Firdous said while issuing the non-bailable warrant.

“As per the statement made by the IO, the original CD has been sent to the Competent Authority for the accord of sanction so that the chargesheet is produced in the Competent Court for trial in absentia,” the judge said.

The judge said that the court is satisfied that the Hizb chief is “evading arrest” in the case. “As such, a non-bailable warrant is issued against the accused with the direction to the police of Jammu and Kashmir to arrest him,” the court ordered.