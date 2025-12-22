Kashmir: Chillai Kalan arrives as fresh snowfall turns the Valley into a winter wonderland — what exactly is it?

Kashmir has finally entered Chillai Kalan officially, which is the 40-day harshest winter period in the valley. And with the latest reports coming in, fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the plains have marked its onset, and turned the region into snowy white. The rainfall over the last 24 hours broke a nearly three-month dry spell, thereby providing the much-needed relief to residents after an unusually parched pre-winter season. Chillai Kalan usually begins on December 21 and ends on January 31, and is marked by intense cold, frozen water bodies, and frequent snowfall.

The season’s first heavy snowfall has transformed some of the popular tourist attractions spots across the valley into a winter wonderland. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, received nearly nine inches of snow in 24 hours, blanketing slopes, roads, and meadows in a thick white sheet. Skiers, Christmas and New Year visitors, and tourism operators, who had been eagerly waiting for the snow, welcomed the change with joy.

Other picture-perfect destinations such as Sonamarg and Pahalgam also witnessed their first snowfall of the season. Reportedly, the snow began early and continued intermittently, turning the landscape into a postcard-perfect sight and raising hopes for an increase in tourist arrivals after a slow start to the winter season.

The snowfall will have an impact far beyond tourism. It also brought major relief for farmers and orchardists. The prolonged dry spell had started threatening Rabi crops and raised concerns for the upcoming fruit-growing season. For your information, snowfall during Chillai Kalan is crucial for replenishing groundwater reserves and mountain streams that feed the lakes, rivers, and springs of Jammu and Kashmir during the warmer months.

Experts noted that the rain and snow have washed away suspended particles from the air, improving overall air quality. According to them, this will ease breathing issues for those with respiratory conditions, chest infections, and seasonal ailments, particularly among children and the elderly.

The latest winter spell has also caused travel disruptions. Due to snow accumulation and slippery conditions on the road, authorities closed the Srinagar–Leh highway and the Mughal Road. Traffic movement was also stopped on Sinthan Pass in Anantnag, Razdan Pass in Bandipora, and Sadna Top in Kupwara. Officials confirmed moderate snowfall at Sadhna Top, the key pass linking the Tangdhar sector.