Israeli Strikes Kill Five in Gaza as Six-Week Truce Teeters

Israeli airstrikes killed five Palestinians and wounded 18 others in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Thursday, deepening fears that the nearly six-week ceasefire is slipping toward collapse, according to Arab News.

Local health officials said one strike on a home in Bani Suhaila killed three people including a baby girl and injured 15 more. A separate strike in nearby Abassan killed one man and wounded three others. Later in the day, Nasser Hospital reported that Israeli gunfire killed a fifth person in Abassan. Israel’s military acknowledged the strikes but said it had no information on casualties.

The fresh violence followed Israel’s announcement Wednesday that it had struck targets across Gaza after Hamas fighters allegedly opened fire on Israeli troops. Gaza’s medical services reported at least 25 deaths; the highest daily toll since late October.

Hamas condemned the escalation and urged mediators in Turkiye, the United States, and the Arab world to intervene. The group accused Israel of altering boundary markings that define areas still under Israeli control, claiming the shift leaves Israel holding more than half of Gaza’s territory. Residents in Gaza City’s Shejaia district said barricades had been moved roughly 100 meters westward. Israel did not immediately comment.

Despite the October 10 ceasefire easing front-line fighting, the reality on the ground remains volatile. In Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood where a strike Wednesday killed at least 10 displaced people, residents sifted through collapsed buildings searching for belongings and bodies.

“They say there is a ceasefire, but I doubt this,” said resident Akram Iswair. “Missiles strike poor, displaced citizens. What can we do?”

Since the start of the truce, Palestinian officials say Israeli forces have killed 312 people in Gaza, while Israel reports losing three soldiers. The war began after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people in Israel and abducted 251 hostages on October 7, 2023. Gaza health authorities say Israel’s offensive has killed more than 69,000 Palestinians.

Under the truce deal, Hamas released 20 surviving hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees. It has also returned the remains of 25 hostages, with more expected under the agreement.