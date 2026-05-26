Israeli Strikes Kill 11 in Lebanon as Violence Escalates

At least 11 people, including two children, were killed when Israeli airstrikes tore through a quiet village in Lebanon, as the conflict with Hezbollah sharply escalated, according to BBC News.

In Mashghara, a village in the Bekaa Valley, homes collapsed into dust and flames overnight. Rescue workers pulled bodies from the rubble as families searched for loved ones. Lebanon’s health ministry said 15 others were injured, many of them caught inside their homes when they were struck.

The strikes were part of a wider and intense wave of attacks across southern and eastern Lebanon. Israeli warplanes hit dozens of times, with nearly 50 locations targeted in one night alone. The Israeli military said it struck more than 100 Hezbollah positions, including weapons depots and command centers, claiming it was targeting militant activity.

The escalation followed a firm warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who vowed to increase the force of attacks against Hezbollah. His words sent a wave of fear through Beirut’s southern suburbs, where thousands of residents fled their homes, cars crowding the streets as families rushed to safety.

Although a ceasefire has been in place since mid-April, the violence has never truly stopped. Each day has brought new strikes, new rockets, and new fear for civilians on both sides of the border.

Elsewhere in Lebanon, more lives were lost. A man and his wife were killed in their home in Arab Salim, while two others died in Kauthariyet El Rez. Entire neighborhoods have been left scarred, with shattered buildings and silent streets where life once moved normally.

Israel says it is responding to repeated attacks by Hezbollah, including advanced drones and rockets. Hezbollah, in turn, says its strikes are retaliation for Israeli aggression.

Since March, the cost has been heavy. More than 3,100 people have been killed in Lebanon, while Israel has lost soldiers and civilians in the fighting.

As the night skies continue to fill with the sound of warplanes and explosions, the fragile ceasefire appears to be slipping further away, leaving ordinary people to bear the growing weight of a conflict with no clear end.