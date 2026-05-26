Europe Summons Russian Envoys Over Kyiv Threats

European countries and the European Union have summoned Russian envoys after Moscow warned diplomats and foreign citizens to leave Kyiv ahead of possible new airstrikes, according to Al Jazeera News.

The move came as tensions rose sharply over Russia’s latest threats. EU spokesperson Anitta Hipper called the warning an “unacceptable escalation” and urged Moscow to stop targeting civilians and return to serious peace talks, starting with a full ceasefire.

Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway also summoned Russian ambassadors, signaling a united response. Germany’s foreign ministry said it would not be intimidated by what it described as “threats, terror, and escalation,” and pledged continued support for Ukraine.

The warning from Moscow followed a wave of drone and missile attacks over the weekend that killed at least four people in Ukraine. Russian officials said more strikes on Kyiv were planned, targeting military and decision-making centers. They also advised foreign nationals, including diplomats, to leave the city immediately.

Among the weapons reportedly used was the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, capable of traveling at speeds up to ten times the speed of sound.

Russia said the planned escalation was in response to an alleged Ukrainian attack on a vocational school in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, where 21 people were killed. President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to prepare retaliatory options.

Earlier this month, both sides had agreed to a brief ceasefire during Russia’s World War II Victory Day commemorations, but fighting quickly resumed, with each side blaming the other for violations.

As the conflict drags on with no clear end, diplomatic efforts remain stalled. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is still willing to mediate, but a breakthrough appears distant.

For now, the warning to leave Kyiv has added a new layer of fear, as the city braces for what may come next.