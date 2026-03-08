Israel Targets Iran’s Leadership as Gulf Conflict Deepens

The conflict between Israel and Iran has erupted into one of the most dangerous and widespread military escalations the Gulf region has seen in years, according to BBC News. As the war enters its second week, Israel’s military vowed that any successor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would also become a target, a stark warning following escalating attacks across the region.

Overnight, a large government building in Kuwait City was struck by an Iranian drone, igniting a massive fire that lit up the night sky. Emergency crews battled the flames for hours as thick smoke covered nearby streets. Casualties have not yet been confirmed, but officials described the strike as “a grave act of aggression” that marks Kuwait’s most serious security crisis in decades.

At the same time, Iran faced devastating Israeli airstrikes on multiple oil depots. Residents of Tehran reported a series of powerful explosions before dawn, followed by black clouds of smoke rising over the capital. Videos shared online show entire streets on fire, with one witness describing “shops and homes burning together.”

Israel’s military command said the strikes were retaliation for continued attacks by Iranian-backed forces and warned civilians in southern Lebanon to evacuate as operations against Hezbollah intensify. “No place is safe for those aiding Tehran’s terror networks,” a military spokesman announced.

Meanwhile, world leaders have called for urgent restraint. The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency session later today amid fears the conflict could engulf the wider Middle East.

For millions across the region, daily life has become a blur of sirens, smoke, and uncertainty, as the promise of peace drifts further away with each new explosion on the horizon.