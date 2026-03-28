Islamabad Summit: Saudi, Turkey, Egypt Join Pakistan to Ease Middle East Tensions

Pakistan Emerges as Diplomatic Bridge in Middle East Conflict

ISLAMABAD – In a notable display of shuttle diplomacy, Pakistan is positioning itself as a trusted intermediary in the escalating conflict involving Iran, according to Arab News. This weekend, the country will host foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt for crucial talks aimed at calming tensions in the war-torn region.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar extended invitations to his counterparts, who are expected to arrive in Islamabad by Sunday evening. The quadrilateral meeting, set for Monday, March 30, will bring together ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt. Discussions will focus on de-escalating hostilities, exploring pathways to peace, and addressing broader regional challenges.

The visiting dignitaries are also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting the importance Pakistan places on these conversations. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that the gathering was originally planned for Turkey but shifted to Pakistan due to scheduling needs.

Adding a personal diplomatic touch, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke with Prime Minister Sharif in a phone call lasting over an hour. According to Sharif’s office, Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s mediation efforts and stressed that building trust is essential for any meaningful talks to end the fighting. The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing hostilities and ways to foster dialogue. Sharif updated the Iranian president on Pakistan’s outreach to the United States and Gulf nations.

Pakistan brings unique strengths to the table. It maintains longstanding friendly ties with Iran while enjoying close relations with Gulf states and growing rapport with the United States. Observers note that Islamabad has already helped relay messages, including Iran’s response to a proposed 15-point plan from the U.S. side.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul recently hinted that direct U.S.-Iran talks could occur in Pakistan “very soon,” though both sides have remained cautious in public statements.

As delegations converge on Islamabad, many see this gathering as a hopeful sign. In a region weary of conflict, Pakistan’s role reflects a quiet determination to turn dialogue into progress. Whether these talks yield concrete steps toward de escalation remains to be seen, but the effort underscores the human cost of war and the enduring value of patient diplomacy.