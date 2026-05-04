Iran Warns US Navy to Stay Out of Hormuz as Tensions Rise

Tensions in the Gulf region deepened on Monday as Iran warned the United States Navy to stay out of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil routes, reported by news agencies. The warning came after US President Donald Trump announced a plan to help ships stranded in the waterway amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

For more than two months, dozens of commercial vessels have remained trapped in the strait, struggling with shortages of food and supplies. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States would guide these ships safely through what he called “restricted waterways,” allowing them to resume normal operations.

Iran responded swiftly and firmly. In a statement, the unified command of Iran’s armed forces said any foreign military presence in the strait, especially from the United States, would be met with a “harsh response.” Iranian officials insisted that the security of the waterway remains under their control and that all ship movements must be coordinated with their military.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but vital passage through which a large portion of the world’s oil supply flows. Any disruption there can quickly affect global energy markets and trade.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the launch of “Project Freedom,” a mission aimed at restoring safe navigation for commercial shipping. US officials described the effort as defensive, intended to support global trade and regional stability.

In a separate development, US forces transferred 22 crew members of an Iranian vessel, the M/V Touska, to Pakistan for repatriation. The ship had been seized in April after allegedly attempting to break a blockade on Iranian ports. Six additional passengers, reportedly family members of the crew, had already been sent to another country.

As both sides harden their positions, the risk of further confrontation in the already tense region continues to grow.