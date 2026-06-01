Iran Warns Northern Israel Residents to Evacuate Amid Rising Tensions

Iran has issued a warning to residents in northern Israel and nearby settlement areas, urging them to leave if they wish to avoid potential harm amid rising regional tensions, according to Mehr News Agency.

In a statement released on June 1, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of escalating the situation through what it described as provocative actions. The statement pointed to recent Israeli threats to carry out strikes on Beirut and its southern suburb, Dahiyeh, as well as evacuation warnings directed at civilians in those areas.

Iranian officials said that Israel’s actions risk further destabilizing an already tense region. They also accused Israel of repeatedly violating ceasefire understandings, warning that any new military action would likely trigger a response.

“As tensions grow, those living in northern parts of the occupied territories and in military-linked settlements should consider leaving the area to avoid possible consequences,” the statement said.

The warning reflects growing fears of a wider confrontation, as both sides exchange threats and signals of readiness. Iran’s statement suggested that continued military pressure and rhetoric from Israel could lead to broader security and military repercussions beyond the immediate area.

While no immediate escalation has been confirmed, the language used by Iranian officials highlights the fragile state of the region and the risk that localized tensions could quickly expand into a larger conflict.

Observers say such warnings, while not uncommon during periods of heightened strain, underline the seriousness of the current situation and the uncertainty facing civilians on all sides.