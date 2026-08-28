Iran Threatens Regional Oil Disruption Amid Strait Tensions

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) — Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a strong warning that if Iran is prevented from selling its oil, other countries in the region will not be able to continue their oil exports either.

In a message posted on X on Friday, Ghalibaf repeated comments he made on July 22, following claims by US Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper that American forces had full control of the Strait of Hormuz and had stopped Iran’s oil exports.

“The equation of this war is clear: either all or none,” Ghalibaf said. “In a region where we do not sell oil, no one else will sell oil either.”

His remarks highlight growing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important waterways for energy trade. A large share of global oil shipments passes through the narrow strait, making its security important not only for countries in the Middle East but also for the wider global economy.

Ghalibaf also said Iran’s security concerns were closely connected to the presence of US military forces in the region. He argued that lasting security in the Strait of Hormuz could only be achieved in the absence of what he described as “terrorist US troops.”

“If our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe,” he said, warning that the situation in the strait would not simply return to its earlier conditions.

The comments reflect Iran’s increasingly firm position as tensions continue over regional security, military presence and the future of global energy routes.