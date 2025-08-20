Inflation in Austria Hits 3.6% in July, Highest in Over a Year

Vienna — Austria’s inflation rate climbed to 3.6 percent in July 2025, the highest since April 2024, according to Statistics Austria. The increase was sharper than early estimates and driven by rising energy, clothing, and administrative costs, alongside pricier food and beverages.

Electricity stood out as the biggest burden for households, jumping 35.3 percent year-on-year—almost matching June’s surge. The agency attributed the spike to the end of price caps, higher grid fees, and the withdrawal of subsidies. Overall, Austrians paid 5.7 percent more for housing, water, and energy than a year ago, with household energy up 11.1 percent.

Food and drink prices also added pressure. Everyday essentials like meat, dairy, and eggs rose noticeably, while coffee prices soared 22.9 percent and soft drinks rose 11.6 percent. Dining and hotel stays became 5.8 percent more expensive, keeping services among the top inflation drivers.

Other sectors saw mixed trends. Recreation and culture were up 3.9 percent, fueled by travel and leisure costs. Transport prices barely moved overall, with fuel down 4.7 percent but used cars up 6.4 percent. Administrative fees surged a staggering 47.6 percent compared with last year.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3 percent from June. Costlier package holidays pushed inflation higher, though summer discounts on clothing provided some relief.

The July figure also offers a clearer preview of Austria’s 2026 pension adjustment, which is tied to average inflation from August to July—pointing to a significant increase for retirees next year.