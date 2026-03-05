Clashes Erupt in Vienna: 9 Injured in Mass Brawl Over Iran Conflict

On Wednesday evening, a peaceful religious gathering in Vienna’s Floridsdorf district descended into chaos, resulting in nine injuries and a significant police response, according to oe24.

The incident unfolded at the Islamic Center Imam Ali on Richard-Neutra-Gasse, where several hundred participants attended a memorial event for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader who was reportedly killed in recent military strikes. Across the street, a legally permitted counter-demonstration took place, organized by opponents of the Iranian regime, including exiled Iranians critical of the current leadership.

The indoor commemoration ended around 8 p.m., and as attendees left the building, some attempted to cross the road toward the protesters. Officers on site quickly stepped in to keep the groups separated. By 9 p.m., both the gathering and the demonstration had largely dispersed, and police concluded their initial deployment by 9:30 p.m.

During the earlier hours, authorities arrested two individuals, one for suspected attempted resistance against law enforcement and another for aggressive conduct and recorded one instance of a serious threat. Police also issued 19 citations related to traffic offenses.

The calm did not last. Minutes after officers departed, urgent calls flooded emergency lines. Approximately 70 people, drawn from both the memorial attendees and the counter protesters, returned to the location and became involved in a fierce physical confrontation. Reports describe participants using sticks and wooden planks as weapons in the melee.

Specialized units from the Floridsdorf city police command, supported by WEGA tactical officers, arrived promptly and brought the situation under control. Vienna’s professional rescue service provided immediate medical attention to the nine injured individuals, all men, with seven requiring hospital transport for treatment of wounds, including head injuries.

As of Thursday, March 5, 2026, investigations continue into charges of affray and other offenses. No additional arrests or major updates have emerged beyond the initial police statement, though authorities emphasize that the violence stemmed from deep political divisions tied to events in Iran.

The episode highlights how distant international conflicts can ignite strong emotions and occasional unrest among diaspora communities, even in ordinarily quiet neighborhoods of Europe’s capitals. Police stress their commitment to maintaining public order while the inquiry proceeds.