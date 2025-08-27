IAEA Inspectors Oversee Refueling at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors have returned to Iran to monitor the refueling of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Iranian officials confirmed Wednesday, reported by Mehr News Agency.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said the inspection is part of a scheduled program to ensure Bushehr continues to provide electricity to the national grid on time. “Any inspection will be carried out after Iran and the Agency agree on the framework of cooperation, and once it is approved by the Supreme National Security Council,” he added, noting that the process complies with recent parliamentary legislation governing nuclear oversight.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that the inspectors’ return does not violate the law passed after U.S. strikes on three major Iranian nuclear facilities in June. That legislation ordered a suspension of cooperation with the IAEA, which Tehran accused of fueling attacks through “false reports” on its peaceful nuclear program. Araghchi clarified that while inspectors are back, no new cooperation framework has yet been finalized. “Any engagement will be within the framework of parliament’s law and in the interest of the Iranian nation,” he said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed earlier Wednesday that the first group of inspectors had resumed work in Iran. Their return marks the latest step in the tense relationship between Tehran and the UN watchdog, as negotiations over broader monitoring arrangements remain unresolved.

The Bushehr plant, Iran’s only operational nuclear power facility, has long been a focal point of both domestic energy strategy and international scrutiny. Its refueling, now under IAEA supervision, comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing disputes over the future of Iran’s nuclear program.