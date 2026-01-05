Greenland Pushes Back as Trump Revives Talk of U.S. Takeover

NUUK/WASHINGTON — Greenland’s leaders and European allies delivered a firm rebuke Monday after President Donald Trump once again suggested the United States should acquire the Arctic island, prompting renewed unease over Washington’s expanding global ambitions, according to Reuters.

“Enough is enough,” Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a sharply worded statement, rejecting what he called persistent “fantasies about annexation.” “Threats, pressure, and talk of annexation have no place between friends,” he wrote, underscoring that Greenland’s future belongs solely to its people.

Trump’s remarks came just days after U.S. special forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a dramatic operation that Trump said would place Washington in charge of governing the oil-rich nation. The episode has heightened fears in Denmark that Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, could face similar pressure.

Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland in 2019. Over the weekend, he revived the notion, telling The Atlantic that the United States “absolutely” needs Greenland “for defence.” Speaking aboard Air Force One early Monday, he said the issue would be revisited in the coming weeks.

The White House recently named Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, further inflaming tensions. Landry has openly supported the idea of incorporating the island into the United States.

Greenland’s strategic position between Europe and North America makes it a cornerstone of U.S. missile defense, while its vast mineral reserves are seen as critical to reducing reliance on China. But European leaders were quick to draw a line.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said no one but Greenland and Denmark could decide the island’s future, pledging full Nordic support for Copenhagen. France echoed that stance, with President Emmanuel Macron previously warning of “predatory ambition” toward the Arctic territory.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed Trump’s comments as nonsensical, while German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Greenland’s security falls under NATO because it is part of Denmark. He added that any need to strengthen defenses would be discussed within the alliance.

As Greenland’s leaders closed ranks with Europe, their message was unequivocal: sovereignty is not up for negotiation.