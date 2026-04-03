Greece Reshuffles Cabinet as EU Farm Subsidy Scandal Deepens

Greece Shakes Up Cabinet Amid Growing EU Farm Subsidy Scandal

ATHENS — In a swift bid to steady his government, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a cabinet reshuffle on Friday, April 3, after three senior officials resigned under the shadow of a widening European Union farm subsidy fraud investigation, reported by Hurriyet Daily News.

The scandal, which has cast a long shadow over the conservative New Democracy party, involves alleged large-scale misuse of EU agricultural funds. European prosecutors accuse a network of inflating claims for land that did not exist, exaggerating livestock numbers, and directing payments to people with no real connection to farming. Much of the fraud reportedly centered on the island of Crete, a traditional stronghold for the Mitsotakis family, which has held political influence there for generations.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has been probing the scheme since at least last year. This week, the investigation intensified dramatically when authorities signaled interest in 20 members of the ruling party, including sitting and former lawmakers. Greek media widely circulated the names, though formal charges have not yet been announced for all involved. Police made dozens of arrests last year in connection with the case, which authorities say siphoned off at least 23 million euros (about $27 million) since around 2018.

Among those who stepped down on Friday were the Minister of Civil Protection, a deputy health minister, and key party figures including the secretary of New Democracy and its parliamentary speaker. Their departures came shortly after the latest wave of EPPO scrutiny.

To restore confidence, Mitsotakis turned to experienced hands. He appointed Margaritis Schinas, a respected former Vice President of the European Commission, as the new Minister of Rural Development and Food (agriculture minister). Schinas, who previously served as a European Parliament member and long-time EU official, brings significant Brussels experience to the sensitive post. In another change, retired air force officer Evangelos Tournas was named the new minister for climate crisis and civil protection.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis confirmed the moves in a televised statement, framing them as a necessary response to restore stability and public trust.

The reshuffle reflects the mounting pressure on Mitsotakis’ administration. Opposition parties have seized on the scandal, accusing the government of cronyism and demanding full transparency. For many Greeks, the case touches a raw nerve: EU funds meant to support honest farmers and rural communities appear to have been diverted through what prosecutors describe as an organized fraud network.

As the EPPO continues its work including requests to lift parliamentary immunity for several lawmakers, the government hopes the fresh faces and experienced leadership will help contain the damage and demonstrate accountability.