Global Oil Lifeline: U.S. Releases Emergency Reserves Amid Iran Crisis

As tensions in the Middle East deepen, the United States has taken a major step to protect the stability of global energy supplies, according to Anadolu. On Wednesday, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that the United States will release 172 million barrels of crude oil from the country’s emergency reserves starting next week.

The oil will come from the nation’s vast underground storage system known as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, located in giant salt caverns along the Gulf Coast. Officials say the move is meant to calm global markets and ease fears of rising energy prices as conflict with Iran disrupts one of the world’s most important oil routes.

The decision is part of a coordinated international effort led by the International Energy Agency. All 32 member countries have agreed to release a combined total of 400 million barrels of oil and refined fuel in the coming months. The plan aims to keep energy flowing to industries, transport networks and households around the world during a time of uncertainty.

The crisis has been triggered by growing military tensions in the region. After U.S. and Israeli strikes began on February 28, Iranian forces reportedly responded by mining and blocking parts of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but critical sea passage through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s daily oil supply normally travels.

With tankers delayed and shipping routes threatened, global oil prices have climbed above 100 dollars per barrel. The rise is already being felt far beyond the Middle East. Higher fuel prices affect transportation costs, food prices and household energy bills, placing pressure on families and businesses.

Despite the large release, the U.S. government says it remains committed to protecting long-term energy security. The reserve currently holds about 415 million barrels of oil, the lowest level in decades. However, officials say plans are already in place to refill the reserve with around 200 million barrels within the next year.

President Donald Trump has urged international cooperation to prevent a deeper energy crisis. For now, the coordinated oil release is intended to serve as a temporary bridge keeping markets stable and economies moving while the world waits to see whether diplomacy or further conflict will shape the region’s future.