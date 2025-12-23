Gaza patients facing death as Israel continues to block medical supplies

Gaza’s health system is on the brink of an unprecedented collapse, with thousands of patients facing death or disability amid a harsh Israeli siege on the enclave, a top health official has warned.

Munir al-Barsh, director-general of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that the situation inside the territory’s hospitals was “tragic and horrific”, as Israeli authorities continued to block the flow of much-needed medical supplies, directly impacting the ability of doctors to respond to critical cases.

Doctors in war-ravaged Gaza have long warned that their efforts to save lives are being badly hampered by Israel’s refusal to allow the most essential medical supplies in. Despite a United States-backed ceasefire that took effect in October, Israel continues to violate its agreement with Hamas by failing to allow in agreed quantities of medical aid trucks, deepening what the Health Ministry has described as a critical and ongoing health emergency.

Al-Barsh said the health system was suffering from widespread shortages of medicines and medical supplies, particularly surgical consumables needed to perform operations.

He said nearly three-quarters of the supplies needed were unavailable, with severe shortages of solutions, anaesthetics, gauze and dialysis supplies, while power outages and a significant shortage of generators were also hampering their work.

The situation was the most dangerous seen since the establishment of the Palestinian Authority more than 30 years ago, he said.

During Israel’s genocidal war, which has spanned more than two years, nearly all of Gaza’s hospitals and healthcare facilities have been attacked, with at least 125 health facilities damaged, including 34 hospitals. Israel killed more than 1,700 health workers during its brutal war. Israel continues to hold 95 Palestinian doctors and medical workers, including 80 from Gaza.