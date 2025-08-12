France and Saudi Arabia Sound the Alarm: UN Push for Hostage Release, Hamas Disarmament, and a Path to Peace

In a stirring joint appeal at the United Nations, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot—speaking alongside Saudi Arabia—pressed for the immediate release of hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, and its exclusion from any future Palestinian governance. He warned that any expansion of Israeli military operations into Gaza City or the Al-Mawasi area would prove “a recipe for disaster,” imperiling civilians and hostages alike and risking an endless conflict.

Just days earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled a strategy to attack Hamas strongholds within Gaza City and central camps—a move that could shatter fragile calm and escalate human suffering.

Barrot called for a permanent ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and massive humanitarian aid delivery. He proposed a temporary, UN-mandated international stabilization mission to pave the way for lasting peace—with groundwork already initiated in coordination with international partners.

Last week, this initiative gained momentum as Arab nations—including Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia—joined the chorus urging Hamas to relinquish power and disarm, a watershed moment in regional diplomacy.

At that same forum, a “New York Declaration” emerged, charting a 15-month roadmap toward a demilitarized, sovereign Palestinian state; it envisions a UN peacekeeping mission during the transition and urges wider state recognition of Palestine,

Meanwhile, a broader coalition—Australia, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the UK—issued a joint statement condemning Israel’s proposed military escalation in Gaza. They warned it would exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe, risk hostage safety, and tarnish international humanitarian law. The statement reaffirmed that Hamas must be disarmed and removed from governance, with the Palestinian Authority restored at its core