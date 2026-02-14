“Europe Must Stand on Its Own: Von der Leyen Fires Back at NATO Chief”

A public disagreement between two of the West’s most powerful leaders has exposed a deepening rift over Europe’s future security and whether the continent can truly defend itself without American muscle.

At the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered what amounted to a polite but firm rebuke to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, pushing back against his blunt assertion that Europe cannot guarantee its own security without the United States.

“My dear friend,” von der Leyen said, addressing Rutte’s recent comments directly, “there is not only status quo or division and disruption. There’s a lot in between, and the status quo is not satisfactory neither for us nor the US.”

Her message was clear: Europe needs to stop dreaming and start building. “Let’s develop our strength without constantly leaning on someone else,” she declared.

The clash of visions comes at a critical moment. With Donald Trump back in the White House and his skepticism toward NATO well-documented, European leaders are scrambling to answer an uncomfortable question: What happens if America walks away?

Rutte had sparked controversy late last month when he told European lawmakers to “keep on dreaming” if they believed Europe could defend itself independently. His math was brutal and unforgiving. European nations would need to spend ten percent of their GDP on defense double the current five percent target to compensate for losing American support. They’d also need to build their own nuclear arsenal, costing billions upon billions of euros.

“In that scenario, you would lose the ultimate guarantor of our freedom, which is the US nuclear umbrella,” Rutte warned. “So, hey, good luck!”

Von der Leyen wasn’t having it. She acknowledged Europe has made progress, with defense spending surging nearly eighty percent since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. But spending alone isn’t enough, she argued. Europe must activate the mutual defense mechanisms already written into its treaties.

“I believe the time has come to bring Europe’s mutual defence clause to life,” she said. “Mutual defence is not optional for the EU, it is an obligation.”

She was referring to Article 42.7 of the EU treaty, which states that if any member nation suffers armed aggression, others must provide aid “by all means in their power.” It’s been on the books since 2009 but has only been invoked once after the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. Critics consider it far weaker than NATO’s collective defense guarantee.

Von der Leyen also called for faster decision-making in Brussels, suggesting the EU should rely more on majority votes rather than waiting for unanimous agreement. “We do not need to change the Treaty for this,” she said. “We need to use the one we have.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, sitting beside her at the conference, echoed her urgency. A decade after Brexit, he said, the UK must rebuild its relationship with the EU as a matter of pressing necessity.

“Until the Ukraine conflict, we didn’t really wake up to the reality we’re facing,” Starmer admitted. Europe “hasn’t done enough” and “must seize this moment.”

Beyond military matters, von der Leyen insisted Europe must also achieve independence in energy, technology, and digital sovereignty. And in a thinly veiled swipe at Washington’s recent threats over trade and tech regulations, she drew a firm line.

“Our digital sovereignty is our digital sovereignty,” she said, “and we will not flinch where this is concerned.”