HRW Accused of Blocking Report on Palestinian Right of Return

AMMAN — A former senior official at Human Rights Watch has sharply criticized the organization after it blocked the release of a report on Palestinians’ right of return, saying the decision lacked transparency and may have been driven by political concerns, according to Dawn.com.

Omar Shakir, who served as the group’s Israel and Palestine director, resigned in February after the report was withdrawn shortly before its planned December release. Speaking in Amman, he said the report concluded that Israel’s long-standing policy of denying Palestinian refugees the right to return to their homes amounted to a “crime against humanity.”

Shakir said he and his colleague Milena Ansari stepped down after the organization failed to provide a clear written explanation for shelving the document. Initially, HRW said the report had been paused to allow more time for additional factual and legal review. In comments to AFP, the group said the delay was due to the complexity of the issue and the need for stronger research to meet its standards.

But Shakir believes the real reason was fear of political backlash. He suggested that new leadership worried the report could be seen as challenging Israel’s identity as a Jewish state. “This was not about the law or the facts,” he said. “It was about how the organization would be received.”

The right of return remains one of the most sensitive issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Around 760,000 Palestinians were displaced during the 1948 war, an event Palestinians call the Nakba, or “catastrophe.” Today, millions of their descendants remain refugees. Israel argues that allowing large-scale return would threaten its national character.

At the same time, tensions have grown around Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on Palestine. Several European governments, including the Czech Republic, Germany, France, and Italy, have criticized her recent comments on Gaza and called for her resignation.

A spokesperson for the United Nations Human Rights Office warned that independent experts are increasingly facing personal attacks and misinformation. Albanese has denied making some of the statements attributed to her and said critics focus on her words while ignoring the heavy civilian toll in Gaza.

Diplomats say that while removing a UN special rapporteur is theoretically possible, strong support for Palestinian rights within the Human Rights Council makes such a move unlikely.