Europe Moves to Protect ICC From US Measures

BRUSSELS: The European Union called US sanctions against the International Criminal Court “deeply regrettable” on Friday, saying it was ready to take steps to protect the court’s work.

The European Commission said the bloc would work closely with the ICC to help it continue operating effectively. It also pointed to a six-month delay before the US measures take effect, saying the pause could leave time for talks with Washington. The court was established to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity that might otherwise go unpunished, reported by Euro News.

One option under discussion is the EU’s “blocking mechanism,” a legal measure that can forbid European companies from following certain foreign sanctions. If used, it could help shield European businesses from the effects of the US action.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen called the mechanism a “nuclear option,” but said the Netherlands had asked Brussels to prepare it.

The Trump administration announced the sanctions on Friday, accusing the ICC of political bias and unfairly targeting Americans and Israelis. The measures freeze any ICC assets in the United States and give US companies and individuals six months to end their business with the court.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would block transactions with the tribunal and seek to limit its ability to operate. The ICC rejected the sanctions, calling them an attack on the rule of law. Its president, Tomoko Akane, said the court would continue its work independently and follow the law and evidence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the US action. The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for him over alleged crimes in Gaza.