Europe Drew a Line at Greenland and, for Now, the Atlantic Alliance Held

Europe and the United States came perilously close to a historic rupture last week after President Donald Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on European allies in an effort to force the acquisition of Greenland. For five tense days, European capitals scrambled to contain what many saw as an unprecedented act of economic coercion against a NATO partner, one that challenged the very foundations of the transatlantic alliance, according to Euro News.

Trump’s warning was blunt. In a social media post that reverberated across Europe, he announced an additional 10% tariff on eight European countries, declaring the measure would remain in place “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.” The island, rich in strategic minerals and geopolitically vital in the Arctic, is a semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

The response from Europe was swift and unusually united. Leaders across the continent condemned the threat as blackmail and reaffirmed Denmark’s sovereignty. “No intimidation nor threat will influence us,” French President Emmanuel Macron said, setting the tone for a coordinated pushback.

Behind closed doors, European officials moved quickly from outrage to action. EU ambassadors convened within 24 hours to prepare for retaliation ahead of the tariffs’ planned start date of February 1. France urged the activation of the EU’s Anti Coercion Instrument, a powerful trade defense mechanism never before used, which would have enabled retaliation across multiple sectors of the U.S. economy.

This time, familiar European divisions melted away. Countries that had once urged caution now accepted the prospect of economic pain. Diplomats described a shared conviction that allowing tariffs to be used as leverage to seize territory would set a dangerous global precedent. A €93 billion retaliation package was quietly assembled. The European Parliament added pressure by freezing ratification of a transatlantic trade deal that would have benefited U.S. exporters.

Still, Europe kept one door open. Leaders repeatedly stressed that diplomacy, not escalation, was the goal. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke of resolving the crisis “together,” while Finland’s president framed the search for compromise as an “off-ramp” both sides needed.

That opening emerged in Davos. After days of failed overtures and public sparring including Trump’s dismissive remarks about Europe and his renewed insistence on Greenland’s strategic necessity, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stepped in. He brokered what was described as a “framework deal” to strengthen security cooperation in Greenland and the Arctic. Trump agreed to drop both the tariff threat and his pursuit of ownership.

Relief was palpable when EU leaders gathered in Brussels days later. Handshakes replaced hard stares. The alliance, leaders said, had survived another shock.

But the episode left scars. For many in Europe, Trump’s Greenland gambit crossed a line that previous provocations had not. It underscored how vulnerable the continent remains to sudden shifts in Washington and how quickly economic tools can be weaponized against allies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen captured the mood succinctly: the relationship endures, but it has changed. Calls for greater European strategic autonomy are growing louder, fueled by the realization that vigilance and alternatives are no longer optional.

For now, the crisis has passed. The reckoning it triggered has not.