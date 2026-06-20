UN Rights Chief Slams EU Crackdown on Asylum Seekers

The United Nations’ top human rights official has raised serious concerns over the European Union’s increasingly strict migration and asylum policies, warning that they may put vulnerable people at greater risk.

Speaking in Geneva, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk criticized recent EU decisions that allow deportation procedures to be carried out in countries outside the bloc. He cautioned that EU member states cannot shift their human rights responsibilities onto third countries, especially when dealing with people seeking protection.

His remarks follow the European Parliament’s approval of new return regulations designed to speed up deportations and tighten migration control. The measures are part of a broader shift toward tougher asylum rules across Europe, including stricter border procedures, expanded detention practices, and plans for external return centers.

Türk warned that these policies carry a high risk of human rights violations, particularly for asylum seekers and other vulnerable groups. He stressed that human dignity and fundamental rights must remain at the center of all migration decisions, both in law and in practice.

He also reminded EU states of a core principle of international law: no person should be returned to a country where they face serious harm, persecution, or other grave human rights abuses. This rule, he said, must be respected at all times and without exception.

As the EU moves toward a more restrictive asylum system, critics fear that the balance between border control and human rights is shifting too far. Türk’s warning adds to growing international concern that Europe’s tougher stance on migration could come at the cost of its long-standing commitment to protecting those in need.