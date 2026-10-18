EU demands accountability after settlers attack diplomats in West Bank

The European Union has strongly condemned an attack by masked Israeli settlers on a convoy carrying European diplomats in the occupied West Bank, demanding accountability and urgent measures to protect Palestinians and journalists, according to Al Jazeera News.

The assault took place on Saturday near Taybeh, a predominantly Christian village east of Ramallah, where diplomats from France, Belgium and Poland had travelled with Catholic Church representatives to show support for Palestinian olive growers. Witnesses said the settlers threatened the delegation and smashed a window of a Belgian diplomatic vehicle.

Bernard Baudoux, the 78 year old mayor of Aulnoye Aymeries in northern France, said he was kicked and beaten despite wearing the ceremonial sash that identified him as a French official. “I was thrown to the ground,” he told Reuters.

The EU said it welcomed condemnations from Israeli officials but expected “full accountability” and effective action to prevent further violence. It also urged Israel to respect international law and halt settlement expansion in the occupied territory.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called on Israel to arrest those responsible and protect civilians. Belgium said its personnel were safe, while Poland said its diplomats were unharmed and demanded an explanation from Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the violence, described the perpetrators as rioters and said police had opened an investigation. He also criticised the delegation for not coordinating its visit with the Israeli military. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office called violence against diplomats unacceptable but questioned whether online video established exactly what happened.

The attack came a day after masked settlers assaulted Palestinian farmers harvesting olives near Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah. US photojournalist Heidi Levine of The Washington Post was severely injured while covering the harvest.

Levine, who wore protective clothing marked “press,” said she was beaten for more than 10 minutes. She suffered broken ribs and required hand surgery; her camera, phone and passport were stolen.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Israel to crack down on settler violence, while US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called the assault on Levine a “despicable act of terror” and demanded prosecutions.

The violence has disrupted an olive harvest that supports tens of thousands of Palestinian families. On Sunday, settlers cut down 120 olive trees on Palestinian-owned land near Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The United Nations humanitarian office said nearly 200 settler attacks linked to this year’s harvest had already caused casualties or property damage, surpassing the 185 incidents recorded during the whole of last year’s season.