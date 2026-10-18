Russia’s top diplomat heads to Tehran amid fast moving regional tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Tehran on Monday, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow has said, in the latest sign of intensifying consultations between the two close partners.

Ambassador Kazem Jalali announced the visit in a post on X on Sunday. He said the trip forms part of ongoing high-level contacts between Tehran and Moscow at a time when both governments describe regional and international developments as rapidly changing, according to IRNA.

The announcement followed a meeting last week between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Awaza, Turkmenistan. Jalali described it as the third meeting between the two leaders within a month, underscoring the unusually frequent exchange between the capitals.

Their talks took place on the margins of a Commonwealth of Independent States summit and a Caspian environmental gathering in the Avaza resort area. The two presidents discussed bilateral cooperation as well as regional issues, including energy, transport, trade and agriculture.

Jalali said Iran-Russia cooperation now extends beyond strictly bilateral matters. According to the ambassador, the relationship covers regional and international questions shaped by what he called fast-moving developments.

He also framed the partnership in broader terms, saying Tehran and Moscow share a commitment to peace, stability and security in their surrounding regions. In his view, that goal should be pursued without interference or disruption from outside powers.

Lavrov’s visit is expected to provide an opportunity for Russian and Iranian officials to compare positions after the recent presidential meeting. While Tehran has not detailed the agenda, the timing suggests that the two sides intend to maintain close coordination as diplomatic and security pressures continue across the wider region.

The visit adds another layer to a relationship that both governments have increasingly presented as strategic, practical and resistant to external pressure.