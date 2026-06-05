Crime Family Convicted in £30 Million Cash Smuggling to Dubai

LONDON: A sophisticated money laundering network that smuggled nearly £30 million in criminal cash from the United Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates has been dismantled after a major investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA), leading to the conviction of a crime family and several associates, according to the website of NCA.

The operation ran between December 2017 and November 2019 and involved couriers transporting huge sums of cash hidden inside suitcases on flights bound for Dubai from Manchester, Birmingham, and Brussels airports. Investigators said the scheme was coordinated by a British-based organiser living in Dubai, who is currently awaiting extradition to the UK and cannot be named for legal reasons.

At the heart of the operation was Emma Rauf, a former Emirates check-in attendant at Manchester Airport. Prosecutors said she abused her position by allowing suitcases packed with cash to pass through check-in, even when they exceeded baggage weight limits. She also instructed colleagues to overlook excess luggage and sought information when one courier was stopped by border officials.

The network collected criminal proceeds from organized crime groups across northern England, including Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Huddersfield, and Southport. Couriers concealed hundreds of thousands of pounds in clothing-filled suitcases before flying to Dubai, where luxury hotels, restaurants, and entertainment were reportedly provided for them.

The scheme began to unravel after border authorities seized £788,455 in cash during two separate airport interceptions, triggering a lengthy NCA investigation.

One dramatic episode occurred in 2018 when Emma Rauf and her brother Ben Royle stored £406,500 in cash in a car parked outside their parents’ home. After the money was stolen, the pair were reportedly pressured to take lie-detector tests. Weeks later, gunmen opened fire on the family home, although no one was injured.

Following a 12-week trial at Bolton Crown Court, several members of the network were convicted, while others had already pleaded guilty. Sentencing hearings are scheduled for October.

NCA Branch Commander Jon Hughes described the operation as cash smuggling “on an industrial scale,” warning that criminal money fuels organized crime, violence, and insecurity. He said the agency remains committed to targeting money launderers, corrupt insiders, and the financial networks that support serious criminal activity.