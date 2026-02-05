Create Jobs or Face Exodus, World Bank Tells Pakistan

Pakistan Faces Make-or-Break Decade: 30 Million Jobs Needed



Pakistan stands at a crossroads. Over the next ten years, the nation must create up to 30 million jobs or watch its massive youth population become a source of instability rather than prosperity. That stark warning comes from World Bank President Ajay Banga, who visited the country this week with an urgent message: employment isn’t just an economic goal, it’s a matter of national survival, according to Reuters.

“Job creation is the North Star,” Banga told Reuters during his stop in Karachi. The math is daunting, Pakistan needs to generate between 2.5 and 3 million jobs annually as millions of young people reach working age. Failure could trigger waves of illegal migration or domestic unrest.

“This is a generational challenge,” Banga emphasized, noting that Pakistan’s population dynamics make employment the binding constraint on growth for decades to come.

The country is now implementing a ten year Country Partnership Framework with the World Bank, committing roughly $4 billion annually in combined public and private financing. Tellingly, half that money is expected to flow through private-sector operations, reflecting a reality where government coffers are tight and 90 percent of jobs come from business, not bureaucracy.

Banga outlined a three pronged strategy: investing in human capital and infrastructure, implementing business friendly reforms, and expanding access to financing for small firms and farmers who typically lack bank credit. Infrastructure, primary healthcare, tourism, and small-scale agriculture offer the greatest employment potential, he said. Farming alone could account for roughly one-third of the jobs Pakistan needs by 2050.

The urgency is visible in the brain drain already underway. Nearly 4,000 doctors left Pakistan in 2025, the highest annual exodus on record, as weak prospects and poor working conditions push trained professionals abroad.

Fixing the power sector tops Banga’s near-term priority list. Despite improvements in generation capacity, distribution losses and inefficiencies continue strangling growth. The sector’s mounting debt fueled by weak bill collection, distribution failures, and delayed government subsidies has discouraged private investment and strained public finances through successive reform programs.

Rapid rooftop solar adoption, while easing household costs, risks creating grid instability without accelerated distribution reforms, Banga warned. “Electricity is fundamental to everything, health, education, business, and jobs.”

Climate resilience must be woven into mainstream development rather than treated as a separate agenda, he argued. Pakistan ranks among the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations, repeatedly battered by floods, heat waves, and unpredictable monsoons. “The moment you start thinking about climate as separate from housing, food, or irrigation, you create a false debate,” Banga said. “Just build resilience into what you’re already doing.”

Despite the challenges, Banga refuses to view Pakistan through the lens of fragility or crisis. Instead, he sees long-term opportunity.

“We’re in the business of hope,” he concluded.

Whether that hope translates into reality depends on whether Pakistan can transform its demographic pressure into economic momentum before time runs out.