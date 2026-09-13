Canada Eyes Closer EU Ties as US Trade War Deepens

Carney Seeks Stronger Europe Link Amid Tensions with Washington

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is exploring closer ties with the European Union, including a possible new form of “associate membership”, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The proposed status does not currently exist. However, the EU may consider creating special arrangements that would allow Canada to work more closely with the bloc without becoming a full member, the newspaper said, citing unnamed European and Canadian officials, as reported by Euro News.

The European Commission did not immediately comment on the report.

Carney is expected to outline his vision for stronger Canada-EU relations during a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday. His visit comes as Canada faces a serious trade dispute with the United States, its largest economic partner. Heavy tariffs remain in place, and there are few signs that tensions between Ottawa and Washington are easing.

Canada and the EU are seeking to expand cooperation in trade, energy, artificial intelligence, defence and critical minerals. Officials are also discussing possible joint projects involving undersea cables, data centres, cloud systems and satellite networks. Canada is interested in increasing energy exports to Europe, according to the report.

Any agreement on “associate membership” would face major legal and political obstacles. EU membership is governed by strict rules, and changes to the bloc’s existing arrangements can take years. However, continued pressure from US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and threats could encourage European governments to consider new forms of cooperation.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has previously proposed an “associate member” model for countries such as Ukraine. The idea would offer closer political and economic links with the EU without requiring full membership. A similar framework could eventually be considered for Canada.

In a separate sign of growing cooperation, French President Emmanuel Macron and Carney will visit the French territory of Saint-Pierre-and-Miquelon next week. The small archipelago lies about 20 kilometres off Canada’s Atlantic coast.

The visit is expected to highlight the shared commitment of France and Canada to democracy, national sovereignty and the rule of law. It will be the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to the islands.

The meeting comes after Trump shared a map that appeared to place several French territories under the US flag, drawing fresh attention to tensions across the North Atlantic.