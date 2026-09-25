Brussels Turns Up Heat: Four New EU Infringement Cases Against Austria

BRUSSELS/VIENNA: The European Commission has launched a fresh wave of legal action against EU members for lagging behind on key rules and Austria finds itself in the dock on four separate fronts. In its latest infringements package, Brussels said Vienna has not fully transposed EU laws on hydrogen and decarbonised gas, industrial pollution, parts of the sixth anti money laundering directive, and an updated anti human trafficking directive, according to ORF News

The hydrogen and decarbonised gas file is part of a broader EU package that rewrites the bloc’s gas-market rulebook and sets up a dedicated legal framework for hydrogen networks. The aim is to make it easier to use renewable and low carbon gases, including hydrogen, while keeping energy secure and affordable for households and businesses. All 27 members were due to notify full transposition by early August; only Italy met the deadline, the Commission said.

On industrial emissions, the picture is even starker: not a single EU country has fully implemented the updated rules designed to cut pollution from factories and push cleaner technologies. Austria is among the laggards here as well, according to Brussels.

In the anti money laundering area, 18 states, Austria included, missed the deadline to tell the Commission how they are opening beneficial ownership registers to authorities, self regulatory bodies and others with a legitimate interest. The goal is to make it harder to hide behind shell companies and anonymous owners.

Finally, the revised anti trafficking directive calls for tougher prosecutions and better tools to tackle newer forms of exploitation, including online abuse, while improving support for victims. Austria has also been flagged for delays here.

Under EU procedure, Vienna now has two months to respond and close the gaps. If Brussels is not satisfied, it can escalate the cases, potentially leading to fines.