Battle for Hungary: Orbán Faces Strong Challenge as Election Nears

With just over two months left until Hungary’s parliamentary election in April, the campaign has entered its most intense phase, according to EuroNews. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his ruling Fidesz party face their toughest challenge in years, as opposition leader Péter Magyar and his Tisza Party lead in several opinion polls.

Orbán, who has governed Hungary for nearly 16 years, is known for his strong nationalist policies and frequent clashes with the European Union. As the election approaches, he has sharpened his rhetoric, especially toward Ukraine and the EU, aiming to rally support by appealing to fears about war, energy prices, and national sovereignty.

At recent rallies, Orbán has openly attacked Ukraine, calling it an “enemy” of Hungary. He strongly opposes Ukraine’s membership in the European Union, arguing it would bring war and economic trouble. He also criticized Kyiv for urging Hungary to stop importing Russian energy, which Orbán says is necessary to keep household costs low.

Orbán has also intensified his criticism of EU leaders, especially European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, accusing her of harming Europe through migration and climate policies. In addition, he has targeted his main opponent, Péter Magyar, claiming that Magyar is following orders from Brussels and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Another major feature of Orbán’s campaign is his close relationship with former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump recently endorsed Orbán, praising him as a strong leader. Orbán plans to visit Washington later this month, hoping to boost his international image. A potential visit by Trump to Hungary could bring major attention and political momentum.

Meanwhile, Péter Magyar has focused his campaign on domestic issues, especially the rising cost of living and corruption. Over the weekend, he released a detailed election manifesto promising tax cuts for low-income workers, higher pensions, and tougher action against corruption. He also pledged to unlock billions of euros in frozen EU funds by restoring trust with Brussels and strengthening the rule of law.

Magyar has promised to improve Hungary’s relationship with the EU and has said the country should prepare to adopt the euro in the future. However, he has taken a careful approach to sensitive issues such as Russian energy and Ukraine’s EU membership. His party supports reducing reliance on Russian energy only gradually and opposes any fast-track process for Ukraine joining the EU.

Political experts say the election will shape not only Hungary’s future but also its role in Europe. Hungary has often blocked EU decisions, creating tensions across the bloc. A change in leadership could bring a shift in tone and policy, but deep divisions remain.

As election day approaches, both sides are stepping up their efforts. The outcome could mark a turning point for Hungary either extending Orbán’s long rule or opening a new chapter under a reform-minded opposition.