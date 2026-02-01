Austria’s Stocker Promises Prosperity by 2029 Despite Political Turbulence

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker declared Friday that his nation will emerge stronger by decade’s end, pledging “Austria will be better off than now” when he seeks reelection in 2029, according to Kurier. The promise comes as his conservative People’s Party navigates coalition tensions, corruption investigations, and sinking polls that have propelled the far-right Freedom Party to commanding leads.

The chancellor’s New Year address unveiled an unexpected referendum on extending mandatory military service. Following commission recommendations, Stocker wants Austrian men to complete six months of basic training plus two months of militia exercises, while civilian service would stretch to a full year. The announcement blindsided coalition partners, the Social Democrats and liberal NEOS.

“We informed our coalition partners in broad strokes,” Stocker said during Sunday’s ORF interview. He’s targeting an autumn referendum so new regulations can begin in 2027, mirroring Austria’s 2013 conscription vote.

Economically, Stocker struck an optimistic chord. Federal deficits reached 14 billion euros in 2025 rather than the projected 18 billion, which he touts as strong fiscal discipline. He’s aiming for two percent inflation by year’s end through reduced electricity costs, lower value-added taxes on essential groceries, and below-inflation wage settlements for public employees and pensioners.

However, controversy erupted over civil servant union representatives receiving substantially higher allowances to compensate for “fictional careers”, details disclosed months after wage negotiations concluded. When pressed for cost estimates, Stocker deflected: “I’m not a union representative. We’ll gladly deliver the details,” though his administration has repeatedly ignored such requests.

The chancellor’s most contentious proposal restricts asylum seekers to “basic healthcare” only emergency treatment, pain management, and pregnancy services. Non urgent care wouldn’t be available “immediately,” he suggested, while criticizing regions that refuse treating “guest patients” from other Austrian states. The Social Democrats promptly rejected this healthcare restriction.

Stocker also faces corruption scandals. Party leader August Wöginger’s overturned plea deal adds to image problems. “Yes, it doesn’t help,” the chancellor conceded about reputation damage.

Despite challenges, Stocker insists the coalition remains “very stable” and 2026 will mark economic recovery. At 69, he’s undeterred by age concerns. “The world is governed by men far older than 69,” he noted.

Whether Austrian voters will share his optimism remains uncertain as the Freedom Party continues surging in polls.