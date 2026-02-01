Afghanistan Defends One System Rule, Rejects Past Models of Inclusive Government

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan, said that past attempts to form inclusive governments have failed to bring peace and stability to the country, arguing that only a single, unified system can end decades of conflict.

In an interview with TOLOnews, Mujahid said Afghans have lived under many political systems over the past forty years, but none delivered lasting calm. He blamed political divisions and repeated wars for the suffering of the people, stressing that true peace requires unity, commitment, and shared responsibility.

“We experienced different governments, but what was called an inclusive government did not bring stability,” Mujahid said. “Afghanistan needs time to live together without political conflict.”

Mujahid also spoke about Afghanistan’s newly approved penal code, saying it was designed to make the judicial system clearer and more effective. According to him, the new law helps judges handle cases more quickly and accurately by providing detailed guidance. He dismissed criticism of the code, saying much of it comes from people unfamiliar with Islamic law or influenced by outside opinions.

Turning to regional relations, Mujahid emphasized that Afghanistan seeks peaceful ties with neighboring countries, especially Pakistan. He said Kabul does not interfere in the internal affairs of other nations and believes stability in Pakistan benefits Afghanistan as well.

Political analyst Samiullah Ahmadzai supported this view, stating that Afghanistan consistently maintains a policy of non-interference. Former Afghan diplomat to Pakistan, Amir Mohammad Gran, added that war only brings destruction and loss, and Afghanistan has never supported conflict in the region.

In closing, Mujahid addressed the role of the United Nations, urging the organization to respect Afghanistan’s independence. He said the UN should focus on its responsibilities and support Afghanistan’s rights as a sovereign nation, rather than imposing conditions on its future.

The remarks reflect Afghanistan’s continued efforts to define its political path while calling for unity at home and peaceful relations abroad.