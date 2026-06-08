Austrians Brace for Budget Cuts as Government Unveils Savings Plan

VIENNA — As Austria prepares for a major round of budget cuts, many citizens are still trying to gauge how deeply the measures will affect their lives. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer will present the government’s two-year budget plan, outlining savings worth €5.1 billion as officials seek to strengthen the country’s finances.

A new survey conducted by Unique Research for the newspaper Heute suggests that while concern exists, widespread anxiety has yet to take hold. The poll of 500 Austrians found that many people are adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of the budget announcement.

According to the survey, 33 percent expect the savings measures to place a noticeable burden on their finances. Among them, 8 percent believe the impact will be difficult to manage, while 5 percent fear the consequences could become overwhelming.

Another 27 percent said the effects would be “noticeable but manageable,” while 9 percent expect little or no impact at all. Yet perhaps the most telling figure is that 19 percent of respondents could not offer an opinion, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the government’s plans.

Political loyalties appear to shape expectations. Supporters of the governing parties are generally more optimistic, with majorities of ÖVP and SPÖ voters expecting limited consequences. NEOS supporters also view the upcoming budget relatively calmly.

By contrast, voters of the Freedom Party (FPÖ) are the most concerned. They are more likely than any other group to expect severe financial difficulties as a result of the government’s savings measures.

The survey also reveals differences across society. Men tend to view the budget more positively than women, while older Austrians are generally less worried than younger respondents. Education also plays a role, with people holding a Matura qualification expressing greater confidence about the future.

Political analyst Peter Hajek says the findings point to a public still waiting for details. Many Austrians, he argues, have not yet decided how the budget will affect them personally.

For now, the national mood is one of cautious patience rather than alarm. As the government prepares to unveil one of its most important financial plans in years, many Austrians remain on the sidelines, watching closely and waiting to see whether the promised savings will come at a personal cost.