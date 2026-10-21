Austria: SPÖ Replaces Babler Poster With Image of Vienna Mayor Ludwig

VIENNA: The Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ) has replaced a large poster of party leader Andreas Babler at its headquarters in Vienna with a new display featuring the city’s mayor, Michael Ludwig, according to Kurier.

The previous poster had been displayed across two floors of the party’s headquarters on Löwelstraße for several months. It showed Babler alongside the slogan “Organising Instead of Dividing.” On Wednesday, the poster was removed and replaced with one promoting the Vienna SPÖ’s housing campaign.

The new display features Ludwig and carries the message “Vienna Creates Homes,” highlighting the party’s focus on housing in the Austrian capital.

The change comes as the SPÖ’s leadership and future direction remain subjects of political discussion. Babler has faced internal criticism, while several names have been mentioned in connection with the party’s future leadership. These include Markus Marterbauer, who has been discussed as a possible successor. Eva-Maria Holzleitner and Philip Kucher have also taken on roles as co-leaders.

Neither the two co-leaders nor Marterbauer appears on the new poster. Instead, the space is being used to promote Ludwig and the Vienna SPÖ’s housing campaign.

The change may prompt questions about the choice of image and its timing. However, the party has said the replacement is a routine arrangement and does not indicate a change in its national leadership.

A spokesperson for the SPÖ explained that Babler’s poster had been on display for a considerable period. The Vienna branch, which also operates from the Löwelstraße headquarters, had asked to use the space for its new housing campaign.

According to the spokesperson, such changes are not unusual, and the national party is expected to display another poster there in the future.

For now, the replacement reflects the Vienna SPÖ’s campaign activities rather than any announced decision concerning the party’s leadership. The identity of the person featured on the next poster has not yet been confirmed.