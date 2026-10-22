Vienna Braces for Major Student Demo Over University Budget Cuts

Vienna’s city centre was brought to a standstill on Thursday as thousands of students and university employees marched against planned cuts to Austria’s higher-education budget. Under the slogan “Code Red – #UnisRetten” (“Save the Universities”), demonstrators filled the streets with banners, chants and a clear message: the country’s universities must not be sacrificed to austerity.

The protest, organised by the Austrian Students’ Union (ÖH), began at 3 p.m. at the Technical University of Vienna near Karlsplatz. Around 10,000 people had registered to take part, and organisers reported a strong turnout as students, researchers and staff joined the march. It ended at about 6 p.m. at the University of Vienna’s main building on the Ringstraße.

At the heart of the demonstration is the government’s three-year budget for 2028 to 2030. Austria’s 23 public universities are set to receive about 16 billion euros, two billion euros below the 18 billion euros university leaders say is needed to maintain teaching, research and staffing.

The Universities Conference (uniko) has warned that the shortfall could force institutions to cut roughly one in ten jobs. Young researchers are expected to be hit hardest, fuelling concerns that Austria could lose talented academics to universities abroad.

Students say the consequences would be felt in everyday university life: larger classes, fewer courses and weaker support for learners. Markus Müller, rector of the Medical University of Vienna, warned that the cuts could leave the institution unable to finance 150 medical positions.

“We have had enough of our future being put at risk,” the ÖH told students ahead of the march. The union is demanding secure, long-term funding for public universities and an end to cuts that it says endanger education and research.

University leaders backed the protest, with several institutions giving students and staff time off to attend. Speakers from uniko, university senates and employee councils addressed the crowd during the rally.

The march caused major disruption in central Vienna. Demonstrators moved from Ressel Park through Karlsplatz, Lothringerstrasse and Schwarzenbergplatz before joining the Ringstraße. Several roads were closed or restricted, while tram and bus services along the Ringstraße faced delays.

The Austrian automobile club ÖAMTC had warned of severe congestion and urged drivers to avoid the city centre, recommending the U-Bahn instead.

For those who marched, the message was unmistakable: Austria’s universities are an investment in the future, not a budget line to be cut.__Photo courtesy X