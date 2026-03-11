Austria Sets Budget Timeline as Parliament Prepares for Key Debate

Austria’s parliament has agreed on the timetable for debating and approving the country’s next federal budget, opening the door to a month of detailed discussions on how public money will be spent in the coming years, according to ORF News.

The leadership body of the National Council of Austria recently confirmed the schedule for the budget process. It will begin on June 10, when Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer presents the government’s budget speech to lawmakers.

That speech will mark the official start of parliamentary work on Austria’s double budget for 2027 and 2028. From that day, members of parliament will have about one month to study the proposals, debate priorities, and ultimately decide on the country’s financial plans.

The following day, June 11, the draft budget will receive its first formal reading in parliament. This step allows lawmakers to outline their positions and begin the wider political debate over spending, taxation, and government priorities.

A deeper examination will take place later in the month when the Budget Committee of the National Council begins detailed discussions on June 26. On the same day, experts from different sectors will take part in a traditional hearing, sharing their views on the government’s financial strategy and the possible impact on the economy and society.

The final stage of the process will come during the July plenary session. Three full days have been set aside exclusively for budget discussions.

On July 8, lawmakers will first debate the budget-related legislation and hold a general discussion on the overall financial plan. Later sessions will focus on individual areas of spending, including foreign affairs, justice, internal security, and economic policy.

Debates will continue on July 9 and July 10, when parliament will examine funding for education, social welfare, healthcare, and defense.

The final vote on the double budget for 2027 and 2028 is expected on the evening of July 10, bringing the month-long process to its close.