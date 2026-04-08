Afghanistan and Pakistan Pledge to Halt Escalation in China-Brokered Talks

In a rare show of diplomatic restraint, Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to halt their escalating conflict and seek a peaceful resolution, following a round of talks hosted by China, according to Hurriyet Daily News. Beijing confirmed on Wednesday that the two neighboring nations, once close allies, had met in the Chinese city of Urumqi over the past week to ease tensions that recently pushed them to the brink of open warfare.

For months, relations between Islamabad and Kabul have deteriorated sharply. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan’s Taliban government of sheltering militants responsible for deadly cross border attacks, a charge the Taliban firmly denies. The dispute boiled over in late February when Pakistani airstrikes struck targets inside Afghan territory, prompting a fierce ground response from Afghan forces.

The violence deepened on March 16 when a Pakistani airstrike hit a hospital in Kabul, killing hundreds of civilians. The tragedy drew global condemnation and renewed urgings from the international community for both sides to return to dialogue instead of arms.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the talks, held from April 1 to 7, involved “frank and pragmatic discussions in a positive atmosphere.” Both Afghan and Pakistani representatives, she noted, expressed their “commitment to resolving their differences and restoring normal relations as soon as possible.” They also agreed not to take any steps that might further escalate or complicate the situation.

Diplomats had hinted last week that such talks were underway, but Beijing’s statement marked the first official confirmation.

A brief truce during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in late March had offered a momentary pause in fighting. However, the land border between the two countries remains largely sealed, crippling trade and cutting off vital lifelines for border communities that depend on daily cross-border exchanges.

Though fragile, the commitment reached in Urumqi may represent a small but significant step toward peace and a reminder that even amid anger and war, diplomacy can still find a voice.