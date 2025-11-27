Afghan Ex-CIA Worker Identified in Shooting of National Guard Soldiers in Washington

The Afghan man accused of shooting two National Guard soldiers in Washington, DC, on Wednesday previously worked with the CIA in Afghanistan, US officials confirmed Thursday, adding new complexity to a case that has shaken the capita, according to BBC News.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was brought to the United States in 2021 as part of the Biden administration’s evacuation of Afghans who had assisted American intelligence and military personnel. Ratcliffe said Lakanwal’s resettlement had been justified at the time due to his “prior work with the US government, including the CIA.”

Lakanwal allegedly traveled thousands of miles from Washington state to the nation’s capital before opening fire on two National Guard soldiers, Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom, during what officials described as an unprovoked attack. Both soldiers underwent emergency surgery and remain in critical condition, US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the pair “came through surgery” but emphasized their conditions remain grave.

The attack ended when another soldier at the scene shot and subdued Lakanwal. President Donald Trump said the suspect was “severely wounded” and is now hospitalized under guard.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive, and the investigation is expanding across several states to retrace Lakanwal’s cross-country journey. Federal officials say they are assessing whether the suspect had any known grievances, mental-health concerns, or external influences that may have preceded the shooting.

The case is likely to intensify scrutiny of the vetting process used during the 2021 Afghan evacuation, which brought tens of thousands of Afghan partners to the United States following the fall of Kabul.