Hamas says it accepts Gaza truce deal, as Israel readies Rafah operation

International
Online Editor

Hamas says it has approved a ceasefire deal for Gaza put forward by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

It is not yet known exactly what the group has agreed to – and whether Israel will give its backing to the plan.

The announcement comes as Israel has urged 100,000 Palestinians to leave eastern Rafah ahead of a “limited” military operation.

The Israeli military says it is not a wide-scale evacuation and evacuees will be directed to tent cities in Khan Younis and al-Mawasi.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden “reiterated his clear position on Rafah” in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House says.

Israeli strikes in Rafah reportedly killed at least 19 people overnight, while four Israeli soldiers were killed in a Hamas rocket attack near the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The war began when Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel on 7 October, killing about 1,200 people and seizing 252 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 34,700 people have been killed in Gaza since then, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

Related Posts

China stages strong opposition against US latest remarks on Article 23 legislation

Online Editor

Pakistan’s PM urges SC to form full court to probe Imran Khan’s allegations

Online Editor

Hundreds rescued from love scam centre in the Philippines

Online Editor